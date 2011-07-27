See Rachel Bilson's New Hart of Dixie Preview!

[vodpod id=Video.13832813&w=640&h=385&fv=%26rel%3D]

Is the CW's upcoming show Hart of Dixie going to be the new stylish show to watch? Judging from the new previews (check out the latest above) it just might be. The series is the brainchild of the same creators as Gossip Girl, which is promising, and it stars one of InStyle's favorite chic celebrities, Rachel Bilson. The 29-year-old actress plays Dr. Zoe Hart, a surgeon who relocates from New York to Alabama to work at a medical practice. And when she's out of her white jacket, her outfits are quite cute. We're looking forward to seeing more than the previews when the series premieres September 26th. Are you?

