See Princess Charlotte of Cambridge's Official Birth Certificate

It's been less than a week since Princess Charlotte was born, but Prince William and Kate Middleton's new little girl has already had a jam-packed past few days. Shortly after entering the world and meeting her older brother Prince George, the Royal Baby made her public debut before heading home to Kensington Palace for some face time with her extended family members—and a special visit from Queen Elizabeth.

The frenzy continued when her name was revealed to be Charlotte Elizabeth Diana on Monday, and yesterday we got a glimpse of the babe's official birth certificate that declares her full title, date and place of birth, and her parent's identifying information. Her father's occupation is listed as "Prince of the United Kingdom," while her mother's is stated as "Princess of the United Kingdom." The tiny Charlotte is fourth in line to the throne.

And just when we thought Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge was a lengthy name, we were reminded of her dad's mouthful of a moniker--His Royal Highness Prince William Arthur Philip Louis Duke of Cambridge. We can't wait to watch Princess Charlotte grow up! Take a look at her official birth certificate:

John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images

