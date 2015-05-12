See the Picasso Painting That Was Just Auctioned Off for More Than $179 Million

Courtesy of the Estate of Pablo Picasso/Artists Rights Society (ARS)/AP Images
This painting just set a world record for art at an auction. [TIME]
Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:
1. President Obama just announced the location of his presidential library. [CNN]
2. In honor of Pitch Perfect 2, which premieres this Friday, see 50 of the best a capella covers. [Mashable]
3. These wedding cheese spreads are anything but cheesy. [POPSUGAR]
4. It's never too late! Burt Reynolds just made his Comic Con debut at age 79. [Huffington Post]
5. Can buying makeup make you a happier person? A writer for Bustle investigates. [Bustle]