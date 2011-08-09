See Pia Toscano's "This Time" Video!

[vodpod id=Video.14792249&w=640&h=385&fv=%26rel%3D0%26border%3D0%26]

Pia Toscano just released the video for her new single, "This Time!" The former American Idol contestant belts it out wearing beige knitwear on a sandy beach, and then adds a pop of purple before taking her song to the city streets. Although her music video style is a bit more casual than her looks on the Idol stage, we're loving her new image as a solo artist! Check out the video and tell us what you think!

