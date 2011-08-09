See Pia Toscano's "This Time" Video!

Kelci Shipley
Aug 09, 2011 @ 3:15 pm

[vodpod id=Video.14792249&w=640&h=385&fv=%26rel%3D0%26border%3D0%26]

Pia Toscano just released the video for her new single, "This Time!" The former American Idol contestant belts it out wearing beige knitwear on a sandy beach, and then adds a pop of purple before taking her song to the city streets. Although her music video style is a bit more casual than her looks on the Idol stage, we're loving her new image as a solo artist! Check out the video and tell us what you think!

MORE PIA TOSCANO!Pia Toscano's So You Think You Can Dance Performance!Pia Toscano's Post-American Idol Style

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!