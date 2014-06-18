See the Photos of Karlie Kloss's Return as the Face of Lancaster Paris

Image zoom Courtesy

Karlie Kloss is back to being the face of Lancaster Paris and this time it's for the brand's fall 2014 ad campaign. Kloss smolders in the photos, which show her modeling the leather goods label's latest handbag collection with wet hair and dewy makeup. This season's campaign is broken up into two phases: fall and holiday. Lancaster Paris describes the fall phase, which was shot by Guy Aroch and styled by Anya Ziourova, as sexy and minimalistic. The holiday campaign debuts in September.

Kloss was chosen to be the brand ambassador when the company expanded to the U.S. last year. Lancaster's fall 2014 collection will be available on lancaster-paris.com starting July 25.

Until then, check out a behind the scenes video of the shoot below, and see Kloss' best looks every in our gallery!