See Our Picks for Best-Dressed at the Emmys and Make Your Own!
Cr Jason Merritt/Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Kyle Rover/startraksphoto.com, John Shearer/Invision for Academy of Television Arts & Sciences/AP Images, Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Surely we're not the only ones with opinions on who looked great at last night's Emmys -- Kerry Washington in Marchesa, Claire Danes in Armani Prive, Zooey Deschanel in J. Mendel, Emilia Clarke in Donna Karan Atelier, and Allison Williams in Ralph Lauren landed in our Top 5 -- so here's your chance to opine on who you think should be named best-dressed from Sunday's show. Check out the 22 looks featured in this week's Emmys fashion A-List and pick your Top 5, which you can then share with your equally opinionated friends on Facebook and Twitter! Head over now to get started.
