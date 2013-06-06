See One Direction's First Fragrance Named Our Moment

The wait is over! In November, the boys of One Direction announced that they would launch a women's fragrance, and today was the big reveal of their first scent, named Our Moment. The boys definitely built up some anticipation around it—Directioners were going wild as they teased the fragrance in parts via Twitter, just moments before the big unveiling at the top of London's famed Gherkin skyscraper. "It's been a long and exciting process, and we're really proud to have made a One Direction fragrance," Harry Styles said of the grapefruit, red currant, and jasmine blend. "I've tested it on my family and they love it!" Niall Horan added. "We can't wait to show it to our fans across the world." Our Moment hits Harrods in the UK on August 25, and arrives stateside this fall for $60. Tell us, would you try it?

Plus, see more celebrity fragrances.

