See the Most Memorable Oscars Beauty Looks To Grace the Red Carpet!

Image zoom startraksphoto.com

When a memorable red carpet look is spotted during awards season, it's not uncommon for the star to spark a trending topic in 140 characters or less, but if it's really memorable, the key accessory or beauty moment will warrant its own Twitter account. Not long after @PharrellHat joined the Twittersphere at the 2014 Grammys, Lupita Nyong'O's vintage Fred Leighton headband from last year's Oscars made such a statement, the @LupitaHeadband handle was created, stating, "Nice to meet you world. You're welcome." As if the accessory weren't gorgeous enough on its own, her hairstylist Larry Sims added to the delicate effect by keeping the front portion sleek, but amping up the volume at the crown by working the Smooth 'N Shine Go Pro Curls Gelle Parfait ($13; smoothnshine.com) into her damp strands. He then dried her hair using a diffuser to emphasize her natural texture.

So the question is: will their be another Lupita moment this Oscars? Only time will tell, but to gear up for the awards show tonight, we rounded up our favorite beauty looks from the ceremonies in years past. And while some of them didn't get their own social platform back in the day (the Internet wasn't exactly the same back when Gwyneth rocked that gothic side-braid back in 2002...), they're memorable nonetheless.

PHOTOS: See the Most Memorable Oscar Beauty Looks Ever