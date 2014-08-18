See Lena Dunham's Dramatic New Platinum Bowl Cut

Shortly after wrapping the fourth season of her hit HBO show, Girls, the show's writer/director/actress/producer Lena Dunham took to Instagram with a snap of her new platinum bowl cut. “Change is good,” she captioned the pic.

As many celebrities often fool their followers with faux drastic hair makeovers, the photo initially caused some commenters to speculate that the new ’do was simply a wig. But a photo Dunham posted Saturday from a friend’s wedding, and footage of the actress getting doused by ice water for the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge (below), confirmed the change was in fact permanent change—at least, for now—to her natural hair.

While the star certainly favors bold looks, this switch-up may have spurred from a Late Night with Seth Meyers appearance back in June in which Dunham performed an interpretive dance to Sia’s hit single "Chandelier" while clad in a platinum wig. Soon Dunham will set out on the press tour of her long-awaited memoir of sorts, Not That Kind of Girl (out Sept. 30), and while it seems too late for the dramatic cut and color to appear on the book's pages, it may signal some changes in store for Hannah Horvath come Season 5 of Girls.

They got me with that Ice Bucket Challenge A video posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Aug 17, 2014 at 6:50am PDT

