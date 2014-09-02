See Kate Moss and Cara Delevingne Work the Camera in Burberry's New Fragrance Campaign

Two icons, one campaign! Kate Moss and Cara Delevingne are both legendary supermodels in their own right—while Moss has been a seasoned pro for decades, Delevingne more recently proved her status as fashion's It girl by collaborating with labels like Mulberry and DKNY, among many others. Now, the two are joining forces to front My Burberry, the brand's latest fall fragrance. The collaboration couldn't be more perfect; for a scent inspired by the Burberry Heritage trench coat, it only makes sense that two of the U.K.'s most-celebrated models should be included. The launch is also getting a few extra-special components—Burberry will roll out a capsule collection of accessories and ready-to-wear pieces created around the classic trench coat, and you can expect to see the duo's campaign getting some social promotion on platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and more.

We especially love how much attention the label paid to detail, as the gorgeous flacon mirrors many standout elements of the Heritage trench. Each bottle is accented with a hand-tied ribbon knot, which is made of the exact same waterproof material Burberry uses in the famed piece, and the oversized cap is a nod to its horn-finished buttons. Even the fragrance's box gets decked out in the motif, with its camel-colored exterior and trademark checked lining. Appropriately, the scent inside the bottle is a homage to London garden after a rain storm, incorporating floral notes like sweet pea, rose, and freesia, with a warm patchouli base. Find My Burberry in stores and at burberry.com priced from $72 to $125, and keep an eye out for Moss and Delevingne's campaign in print publications and online now!

See how the stars wear Burberry in our gallery.