See Karl Lagerfeld Star in a Volkswagen Commercial

Eric Ryan/Getty
Sharon Clott Kanter
Dec 22, 2010 @ 5:01 pm

Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld (shown here with Keira Knightley) announced last week that he'd be starring in an upcoming Volkswagen commercial, and alas, his big small-screen moment is here. The spot came out today, and it's oddly intriguing, despite the fact that we can't understand a word he's saying because it's in German. But who can resist 32 seconds of Lagerfeld clutching his camera with an extra-long lens talking about cars? Not you! See the full video after the jump.

