See the Kardashians' Nicole By OPI Collection!

The Kardashians announced plans to launch a nail polish collection with Nicole by OPI earlier this year, and images of the 14-piece collection are finally here! Khloe and Kourtney (left) launched the polishes—dubbed the Kardashian Kolors—in New York City yesterday. The shades relate to every girl in the family, from All Kendall-ed Up, a hot pink, to Sealed with a Kris, a glossy fire engine red and Kim-pletely in Love (inset). The polishes will retail for $8 each, and will be available this holiday season. Click "See the Photos" to preview the entire collection, then tell us—which shade will you try first?