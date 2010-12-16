See the Kardashian Christmas Card, DvF's Wrap Dress Inspiration, and More!

1. The Kardashian-Jenner family's annual, er, Khristmas card is over-the-top this year, just like them. [CNN]

2. Diane von Furstenberg says that Richard Nixon's daughter, Julie, inspired her famous wrap dress. [Fashionista]

3. "Dry brushing" is the latest form of exfoliation used in spas everywhere. Sound soothing to you? [NY Times]

4. Mindy Kaling on liking fashion as a comedy writer: “If you wear shoes with a two-inch heel, people ask, ‘Where are you going?’” Hi-lar.[WWD]

5. This video shows everything about the costumes and makeup behind Black Swan. Gripping, we tell you! [Grazia]

6. Surprise! Martha Stewart and designer Vera Wang stopped by White Castle in New York. Yes, that White Castle. [Elle]