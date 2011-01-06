See Jessica Szohr’s Paint-Only Swimsuit for SoBe

Jessica Szohr stripped down to the buff and posed in nothing but body paint as the new celebrity face for the SoBe Skinsuit campaign. And saying yes to the revealing photos was a no-brainer for the Gossip Girl star. "Ashley Greene [last year’s SoBe Skinsuit model] is one of my best friends and she told me all about it,” Szohr told InStyle exclusively. "My body was a canvas and it was all very artistic." Indeed, Szohr had to stand for five hours and lie down for another five to have her “swimsuit” painted on. "It was ticklish in certain areas, but when I was laying down I napped." She also boosted her fitness routine to prepare. "My uncle owns a gym in Wisconsin, and he came out to New York to train me," she said. Her regimen included cardio and weightlifting in the weeks leading up to the Costa Rica photo shoot. The full campaign launches in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, available February 15.

