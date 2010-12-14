See January Jones's Sexy Shots for Versace

January Jones's Spring 2011 Versace ads are finally out, and the results are steamy! Fashion photographer Mario Testino shot the 32-year-old Mad Men actress in the nude, sporting only minimal Versace accessories, like heels, a bag and sunglasses. “I am always on the lookout for the next Versace blonde,” Donatella Versace said in a press release. “In January, I feel I have found a perfect Versace woman for the 21st century. She is chic and elegant but deeply sensual too—it is a dramatic combination.” View the gallery to see some of Jones's most memorable Versace looks.

