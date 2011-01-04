See Ivanka Trump's New Shoe Collection

Ivanka Trump already successfully launched a jewelry line and a handbag line, and now she turned her attention to shoes. After announcing her new business venture last year, Trump's first-ever footwear collection is now in stores. The spring line ranges from classic pumps and flats to embellished stilettos and heels, and she also included a series of white pairs, perfect for those shopping for bridal looks. "The most exciting part of this venture is actually seeing women wearing my shoes," Trump told us. "Just the other day, I saw a woman on Fifth Avenue wearing a pair of pumps from my collection. She looked great and so stylish—it was inspiring!" The shoes—which Trump wore on this season of The Apprentice—are available at Nordstrom and online. The best part? Every style is under $200. See photos of Ivanka Trump's new shoe collection in the gallery.