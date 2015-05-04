See How the Stars Celebrated Star Wars Day

Instagram/@zoesaldana
InStyle.com
May 04, 2015 @ 6:30 pm

May the fourth be with you! Today is May 4th, otherwise known as Star Wars Day, the day when fans of the movie franchise all over the world celebrate all that they love about the iconic film. And—no surprise here—that fan base includes quite a few notable Tinseltown residents. And what better place to celebrate than on social media?

Zoe Saldana took to Instagram to post an adorable shot of herself and husband Marco Perego with their Star Wars Trilogy DVD along with the caption, “We know what we’re watching tonight!! #starwars #starwarsday #maythe4thbewithyou.” Aw! But they weren’t the only ones in a celebratory mood. See all our favorite #MayThe4thBeWithYou Instagrams and Tweets below:

Mindy Kaling: 

When bae is so interesting that between takes you don't even wanna go to craft services. #MayThe4thBeWithYou

A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on

 

Jessica Alba:

A photo posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on

 

Common:

To all my #StarWars fans, #MayThe4thBeWithYou

A photo posted by Common (@common) on

 

Mindy Kaling: 

 

Reese Witherspoon:

Feeling the Force at @GMA this AM! #hotpursuitmovie 💙#starwars

A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

 

Olivia Munn: 

"Train yourself to let go of everything you fear to lose." #Yoda #maythe4thbewithyou

A photo posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on

 

Seth Green:

Today is a great day to celebrate #StarWars in what ever way you may choose. #MayTheFourthBeWithYou

A photo posted by Seth Green (@sethgreen) on

 

Joe Manganiello: 

 

Sarah Michelle Gellar: 

 

Josh Duhamel: 

 

RELATED: See the Best Celebrity Instagrams from the Weekend

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!