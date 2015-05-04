See How the Stars Celebrated Star Wars Day

May the fourth be with you! Today is May 4th, otherwise known as Star Wars Day, the day when fans of the movie franchise all over the world celebrate all that they love about the iconic film. And—no surprise here—that fan base includes quite a few notable Tinseltown residents. And what better place to celebrate than on social media?
Zoe Saldana took to Instagram to post an adorable shot of herself and husband Marco Perego with their Star Wars Trilogy DVD along with the caption, “We know what we’re watching tonight!! #starwars #starwarsday #maythe4thbewithyou.” Aw! But they weren’t the only ones in a celebratory mood. See all our favorite #MayThe4thBeWithYou Instagrams and Tweets below:
Mindy Kaling:
Jessica Alba:
Common:
Mindy Kaling:
Reese Witherspoon:
Olivia Munn:
Seth Green:
Joe Manganiello:
“@magicmikemovie: They've got all the force you need. #MagicMikeXXL #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/qYZ52d1xCG”— Joe Manganiello (@JoeManganiello) May 4, 2015
Sarah Michelle Gellar:
What a great day to have a top secret #StarsWarsRebels record #StarWars #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/wv0E9gz6Jh— Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) May 4, 2015
Josh Duhamel:
#MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/EB6ATUPOwP— Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel) May 4, 2015