See How the Stars Celebrated Star Wars Day

May the fourth be with you! Today is May 4th, otherwise known as Star Wars Day, the day when fans of the movie franchise all over the world celebrate all that they love about the iconic film. And—no surprise here—that fan base includes quite a few notable Tinseltown residents. And what better place to celebrate than on social media?

Zoe Saldana took to Instagram to post an adorable shot of herself and husband Marco Perego with their Star Wars Trilogy DVD along with the caption, “We know what we’re watching tonight!! #starwars #starwarsday #maythe4thbewithyou.” Aw! But they weren’t the only ones in a celebratory mood. See all our favorite #MayThe4thBeWithYou Instagrams and Tweets below:

Mindy Kaling:

When bae is so interesting that between takes you don't even wanna go to craft services. #MayThe4thBeWithYou A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on May 4, 2015 at 10:21am PDT

Jessica Alba:

A photo posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on May 4, 2015 at 11:37am PDT

Common:

To all my #StarWars fans, #MayThe4thBeWithYou A photo posted by Common (@common) on May 4, 2015 at 12:04pm PDT

Mindy Kaling:

Reese Witherspoon:

Feeling the Force at @GMA this AM! #hotpursuitmovie 💙#starwars A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on May 4, 2015 at 5:55am PDT

Olivia Munn:

"Train yourself to let go of everything you fear to lose." #Yoda #maythe4thbewithyou A photo posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on May 4, 2015 at 9:41am PDT

Seth Green:

Today is a great day to celebrate #StarWars in what ever way you may choose. #MayTheFourthBeWithYou A photo posted by Seth Green (@sethgreen) on May 4, 2015 at 1:30pm PDT

Joe Manganiello:

Sarah Michelle Gellar:

Josh Duhamel:

