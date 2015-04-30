Red Carpet Diary: See How Helen Hunt Got Ready for the Premiere of Her Latest Movie, Ride

Is it just us or does Helen Hunt get better with age? On Tuesday night, the 51-year-old star hit the Los Angeles premiere of her latest film, Ride (a comedy drama, which she also wrote and directed), looking better than ever.

From sitting in the makeup chair, to picking out the perfect dress, InStyle scored an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the star getting ready for the red carpet. See how it all went down (and shop the exact beauty products she wore) in her photo diary below.

The Makeup Arsenal

Settling on a neutral palette with just a hint of color, beauty expert Darrell Redleaf prepped the star using an array of must-have products by Clinique.

Getting Glam

Hunt started getting ready for the big night ahead (with some moral support from her pooch, of course). First, the pro swept a few shades from the brand’s Wear Everywhere Neutrals All About Shadow 8-Pan Palette in Nudes ($36; clinique.com) on Hunt’s lids, further defining her eyes with the Quick Liner for Eyes in Dark Chocolate ($17; sephora.com) along the lash lines. Next, he painted her lashes with Clinique Lash Power Mascara in Black Onyx ($17; sephora.com). For a pretty pop of color, he dusted the apples of with Cheek Pop in Berry Pop ($21; clinique.com) and finished off the look with a swipe Chubby Lip Moisturizing Lip Color Balm in Supreme Sorbet ($17; clinique.com) on her lips. Her glam, loose waves soon followed.

The Outfit is Picked

Hunt chose an embellished Lorena Sarbu shift, which put her curves on full display.

She then slipped into a killer pair of Jimmy Choos to finish off the look.

It's a Wrap!

The actress gave the final seal of approval, and it was off to the red carpet!

