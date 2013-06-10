Gisele Bundchen's Lingerie Designs, Game of Thrones Season 3 Recap, Plus More News

1. Check out the seriously sexy designs Gisele Bundchen created for her lingerie line. [HuffPo]

2. Still reeling from the Game of Thrones finale? Find out what the show did better (and worse) than the book. [Wired]

3. The Purge takes over the top spot at the box office, leaving Fast & Furious in second place. [EW]

4. Nail brand Butter London is expanding their beauty empire with lipsticks, eye shadows, and more. [WWD]

5. Top Chef Masters host Curtis Stone tied the knot with Lindsay Price. Congratulations! [People]

6. Juicy Couture is adding the seductive Viva La Juicy Noir to their extensive fragrance family. [Fragrantica]