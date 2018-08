It’s a big day for Jemima Kirke! The Girls star celebrates her 30th birthday today, and since we’re big fans of Kirke’s long tresses, we decided to round up the actress’s most memorable hair moments through the years. From side-swept waves to a pin-straight style, see the star’s standout photos for major #hairspiration aka the best snapshots to bring to your next salon appointment.

PHOTOS: Jemima Kirke’s Best Hair Moments