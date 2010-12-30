See Geri Halliwell's New Swimwear Line

Geri Halliwell is a swimsuit designer! The former Spice Girl partnered with British retailer Next to create a collection of swimwear named Geri by Next, which includes one-pieces, bikinis, and cover-ups in floral and cheetah-print patterns and bright colors like pink, white and blue. And not only did Halliwell design the line, she modeled it, too. The 38-year-old mother of one was spotted in Miami during Thanksgiving week for her photo shoot. "It's about inspiring confidence with great looking swimwear for all body shapes," Halliwell told DailyMail. The pieces go on sale on NextDirect.com in January for $28 to $78. See pieces from Halliwell's upcoming swimwear collection in the gallery.