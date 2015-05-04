See the First Suicide Squad In-Character Cast Photo

Suicide Squad fans are in for a big treat. A photo featuring many of the key castmembers, including Will Smith as Deadshot and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, debuted over the weekend.

Director David Ayer shared a group photo of the cast in full costume (above) on Twitter. His caption read: "Task Force X Assembled and ready."

Aside from Smith and Robbie, many of the castmembers are unrecognizable in the shot. Here's a quick guide (from left to right): Adam Beach as Slipknot, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Cara Delevingne as Enchantress, Karen Fukuhara (down in front) as Katana, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, Robbie as Harley Quinn, Smith as Deadshot, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje as Killer Croc, and Jay Hernandez as El Diablo.

Jared Leto, who plays the legendary Joker, doesn't appear in the photo but Ayer gave us a first glimpse of the villain's green hair last month. Viola Davis, not pictured, also has an important role in the film as the government handler for the squad, Amanda Waller. The film is set for release in 2016.

