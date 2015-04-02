See the First Photo of Milla Jovovich's New Baby Girl

Image zoom Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Milla Jovovich is, once again, a boasting mom! Just yesterday, the actress gave birth to her daughter Dashiel and now she has shared the first adorable pic of her bundle of joy on Instagram. She captioned the photo of her sleeping baby: "We are so proud to announce the birth of our second daughter Ms. Dashiel Edan Jovovich-Anderson today!!! She is 7 lbs, 10 oz. and 20 inches long!"

This is the second child for Jovovich and her husband Paul W.S. Anderson. The couple are already parents to 6-year-old daughter Ever Gabo.

Though Dashiel made her first appearance a tiny bit late—she was due on March 31—it looks like it all worked out well. One week ago Jovovich posted this cute pic of her and daughter Ever counting down for baby. She wrote, "Enjoying our last week as a family of 3 before the baby comes!"

Enjoying our last week as a family of 3 before the baby comes! My husband took this pic while we had amazing Korean bbq at #genwa in LA. What a great afternoon! #countdowntodelivery #ladiary A photo posted by Milla Jovovich (@millajovovich) on Mar 23, 2015 at 5:23pm PDT

Congrats to Milla and her family!

