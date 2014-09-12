See the First Full Looks from the Alexander Wang for H&M Collection

We got a sneak peek at Alexander Wang for H&M back in July when the Swedish retailer posted the very first teaser of the collaboration on Instagram, but now the first head-to-toe looks from the collection have been revealed. The designer's highly anticipated line won't hit stores until Nov. 6, but for everyone awaiting the collection with bated breath—us included—this first glimpse is sure to appease your desires.

Wang posted three full looks from the undoubtedly sporty assortment on his Facebook page and the pieces are everything we dreamed they would be. From the women's oversized gray and black jacket to the croc-embossed sweatshirt and shorts, the clothes have us wanting to line up now. Other pieces we're excited about? The "Wang" logo knitted beanie, chic black backpack, and the men's calf-length jacket (i.e., basically everything!).



One thing's for sure: the collaboration will be sporty, cool, and include a lot of gray and black. We couldn't be more thrilled for the full Alexander Wang for H&M collection to hit stores!

