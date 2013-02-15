See Fashion Week's Celebrity Fans: Miley Cyrus, Jessica Chastain, and More

New York Fashion Week has come to a close—but what a star-studded week it has been! Miley Cyrus stepped backstage at Marc Jacobs to congratulate the designer on another successful runway show, while Jessica Chastain and Olivia Wilde were both spotted at Grand Central Station taking in Calvin Klein. Click through to see more celebrities at all the fashion hotspots!

