See an Exclusive Photo from Taylor Swift’s CoverGirl Campaign

Watching Taylor Swift on the red carpet these past few years, we knew it was just a matter of time until she got tapped for a beauty campaign. (That hair, that skin, those lips, those eyes...) So it was no surprise when she landed a CoverGirl contract (!) this spring, joining the ranks of Drew Barrymore, Rihanna and Queen Latifah. The images from her first campaign have finally released and CoverGirl shared with us an exclusive photo from behind-the-scenes (right). Swift will be the face of CoverGirl's brand new NatureLuxe line, which launches in January with a focus on natural ingredients and renewable sources. (The foundation and lip gloss (inset) have a small amount of bioresin—a sustainable, sugarcane-derived plastic—in their packaging.) One more huge success for Swift—and all before her 21st birthday next Monday!

