See Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Photos of Olivia Wilde's New Avon Fragrance Campaign

When she’s not busy filming her untitled rock and roll drama for HBO or sharing adorable snaps of her 4-month-old son, Otis, on Instagram, Olivia Wilde can be seen starring as the face of Avon’s Today. Tomorrow. Always. fragrances. While the next campaign won’t roll out until 2015, we scored an exclusive behind-the-scenes look of the star on set. Let’s just say we caught an early case of spring fever!

Courtesy

Unsurprisingly, the actress looks as gorgeous as ever in the outdoorsy photos with her signature ombre strands, glowing skin, and flawless makeup on full display throughout the shoot.

Courtesy

“I like the sensual floral notes in each of the fragrances,” Wilde previously told InStyle.com on the classic trio. “The Today. Tomorrow. Always. collection evokes feelings of true love, and what’s more timeless than love? I am excited to be the face, and getting the chance to partner with Avon on one of their most-timeless fragrance series.”

