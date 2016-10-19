See Exactly How to Get Jessica Alba's Waves in Five Minutes Flat

It doesn't take a village to get Jessica Alba's insanely gorgeous waves. During a recent trip to InStyle HQ, the actress and Honest Beauty founder demonstrated exactly how she creates the lived-in appearance on herself—in just five minutes, at that. Her secret? Work in varied, staggered sections to enhance the "I woke up like this" vibe. "The more chunky and uneven, I think the better the result," Alba says. After a quick pass of a wide-tooth comb, the star applies a few pumps of the Honest Sea Salt Spray ($18; ulta.com) to amp up the effect, though it also helps that the formula smells like an actual beach vacation. She then uses a few drops of the Honest Beauty Dry Condition + Shine Serum ($20; ulta.com) through her ends, which helps further break up the definition and adds a mirror-like finish.

RELATED: Jessica Alba Gets Real About Breakup Haircuts, Dyeing Her Own Hair, and More in Our Never Have I Ever Beauty Game

Considering it takes us five minutes every morning just to turn our snooze alarm off in the morning, we're pleasantly surprised we can spend the same amount of time channeling our inner Jessica Alba. Hit play on the video above to get the complete breakdown from the star herself.