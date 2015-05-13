See Everyday Objects Bedazzled by the CFDA Fashion Awards Swarovski Nominees

Last night, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and Swarovski celebrated up-and-coming designers with a crystal-covered cocktail party in New York City. The Terrace at the Gramercy Park Hotel was lined with one-of-a-kind crystal-adorned objects—or objets d'art, if you will—created by the nine CFDA Fashion Awards' 2015 Swarovski Award nominees for Emerging Talent. Inspired by the theme of "disruption," each designer customized an item of his or her choosing with Swarovski crystals. The end result: freshly-decorated everyday objects that varied from subtly sparkly to all-out bedazzled.

As soon as Eva Fehren's designer, Eva Zuckerman, learned of the assignment, she knew exactly what she wanted to do—and that meant getting innovative with a cinder block. "As a native New Yorker, I'm incredibly inspired by architecture and the architectural materials of my native city," the nominee told InStyle. "I've always thought of a cement cinder block as being the beginning of an idea, so I really liked the idea of taking this symbol of innovation and disrupting it by cracking it open to reveal a geode. It just feels like such a beautiful, mysterious, and natural thing within an industrial urban material."

See her decorative object below, along with the rest of the designers' creations. Each piece is up for auction on Paddle8 until May 29, right before the 2015 CFDA Fashion Awards take place on June 1. Proceeds from the designs benefit Free Arts NYC, a non-profit that provides arts education to help children reach their full potential.

Eva Fehren, Accessory Design Nominee

Courtesy

This cinderblock geode features 54,720 crystals.

Ryan Roche, Womenswear Nominee

Courtesy

​

Roche's pointe shoes feature 1,033 crystals, and counterbalance the perceived weightlessness of a ballerina against the tightly fitted shoes she wears.

Paul Andrew, Accessory Design Nominee

Courtesy

​

Covered by 64,000 crystals, Andrew's bedazzled wind turbine represents environmental disruption and the debate surrounding renewable energy solutions.

Public School, Womenswear Nominee

Courtesy

​

The label's designers, Maxwell Osborne and Dao-Yi Chow, applied 6,144 crystals to this Marshall Stanmore speaker.

Rosie Assoulin, Womenswear Nominee

Courtesy

​

Assoulin applied 20,880 crystals to five disruptive texts that have changed history.

Mansur Gavirel, Accessory Design Nominee

Courtesy

​

Designers Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel applied 200 crystals to a 6-piece pottery set in an effort to juxtapose soft-looking clay with oversized stones.

Orley, Menswear Nominee

Courtesy

​

As a disruptive break from the constant technology flow of everyday life, designers Samantha, Alex, and Matthew Orley chose to decorate a backgammon board with 30,240 crystals.

Ovadia & Sons, Menswear Nominee

Courtesy

​

Designers Ariel and Shimon Ovadia applied 12,384 crystals to a vintage Ray & Charles Eames school desk chair, which reminded them of disrupting class when they were students.

Hood by Air, Menswear Nominee

Courtesy

​

Hood by Air's designer Shayne Oliver covered a traffic drum in 28,800 crystals. It symbolizes the concept that disruption leads to progress, as evidenced by New York City's endless construction.

