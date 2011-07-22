See Duchess Catherine's Wedding Gown Up Close!

Royal Wedding fans, time to book yourself a trip to London—Duchess Catherine's bridal gown is currently on display at Buckingham Palace! The stunning Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen dress is the main attraction at the summer exhibit in the palace's ballroom, where visitors can also see the Duchess' earrings, tiara, shoes and wedding cake! Record crowds are expected: 127,000 advance tickets at $28 each have already been sold for the display, which is scheduled to run through October 3rd. In case a trip to England isn't in your summer travel plans, click through the gallery for a sneak peek at the exhibit!

