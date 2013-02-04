See Christina Ricci's Three-Stone Engagement Ring

Congratulations to Christina Ricci! The actress, who has been wearing a ring since October, officially confirmed her engagement to camera technician James Heerdegen to People. Ricci showed off her three-diamond setting while celebrating the launch of the cosmetics bag she designed for Make Up For Ever. The couple first met while Ricci was working on her former television show Pan-Am, and have been dating publicly since February 2012.

