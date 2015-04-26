See Celebrities Take Over Washington at the 2015 White House Correspondents' Dinner

Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
Bee Shapiro
Apr 25, 2015 @ 10:30 pm

Each year the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner has ratcheted up its star factor and this edition, hosted this go-around by Cecily Strong, walked the same line.

Actresses like Julie Bowen, Idina Menzel and Jenna Dewan-Tatum rubbed shoulders (or really elbows) with glamazon models like Chrissy Teigen, Adriana Lima and Irina Shayk. Oh, of course there were politicians too. We'd bet (except for the cast of Scandal) inside the Beltway never looked so good!

PHOTOS: See All the Celebs at the 2015 White House Correspondents' Dinner

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!