Carrie Underwood was quite the chic multi-tasker at last night's CMA Awards. Not only did she co-host the event and sing twice, she also changed outfits eight times. Though her Talbot Runhof arrival dress was incredibly glamorous, we also loved her on-stage looks. Click through to see them all, and tell us your favorite in the comments section below!

