From Brunette to Blonde & Back Again: See Birthday Girl Rosario Dawson's Changing Looks Through the Years

After making her film debut in 1995's Kids, Rosario Dawson, who celebrates her 36th birthday today, has conquered the entertainment industry with starring roles in He Got Game, Rent, Sin City, and, most recently, the Netflix-exclusive series Daredevil, which was just picked up for a second season.

The brunette beauty has also been known to be bold when it comes to her fashion choices. "I'm usually the happiest when I end up on the 'What Was She Thinking?' list," Dawson told us back in 2004. "I loved Punky Brewster when I was growing up, so I still mix stripes with polka dots. I constantly get yelled at by my designer friends, who are like, 'I love you, but you look like an absolute loser.'" Marching to the beat of her own drum? We dig it.

In honor of the star's birthday, we're taking a look back at her changing looks through the years.

