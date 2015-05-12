It's Emily VanCamp's 29th Birthday: See the Sweetest Photos with Her Revenge Family

May 12, 2015

After four years, Revenge fans bid the show and its stars adieu following the Sunday night series finale. Emily VanCamp, who celebrates her 29th birthday today, has taken on a lead role since the show’s inception, gaining an impressive number of fans through social media. The star is known to interact with them and share behind-the-scenes snapshots of rehearsals, hangouts, and table reads.

As a tribute to the show that put her on the map, we’re taking a look back at the sweetest photos of VanCamp and her Revenge family.

