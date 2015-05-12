It's Emily VanCamp's 29th Birthday: See the Sweetest Photos with Her Revenge Family

After four years, Revenge fans bid the show and its stars adieu following the Sunday night series finale. Emily VanCamp, who celebrates her 29th birthday today, has taken on a lead role since the show’s inception, gaining an impressive number of fans through social media. The star is known to interact with them and share behind-the-scenes snapshots of rehearsals, hangouts, and table reads.
As a tribute to the show that put her on the map, we’re taking a look back at the sweetest photos of VanCamp and her Revenge family.
With our brilliant writer Joe Fazzio who was there from the start. So much love for this guy! #goodbyerevenge pic.twitter.com/DQurlS10s3— Emily VanCamp (@EmilyVanCamp) May 11, 2015
Shooting our last scene ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cYQq9hfysg— Emily VanCamp (@EmilyVanCamp) May 11, 2015
I am utterly overwhelmed with all of the Revenge love I'm reading. Thank you ❤️ its been one hell of a ride! pic.twitter.com/aocbjiBCwl— Emily VanCamp (@EmilyVanCamp) April 30, 2015
Some fun today is going down #revenge 2 days left of #filming #season4 pic.twitter.com/BXkB1pXoSj— James Tupper (@MrJamesTupper) April 9, 2015
This is what we do when the cameras aren't rolling @Gabriel_Mann @Nick_Wechsler pic.twitter.com/hxw0Hf7pz6— Emily VanCamp (@EmilyVanCamp) December 8, 2014
“@Gabriel_Mann: #SeasonsGreetings from our trailer to yours ❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️ @EmilyVanCamp #Nemily forever X pic.twitter.com/H1SnpJ8bTN” love❤️— Emily VanCamp (@EmilyVanCamp) December 19, 2014
“@_laurenshaw: Love working with this lady. Always an honor and a pleasure. @EmilyVanCamp #revenge #revengebts pic.twitter.com/7R2wpyGLj4”— Emily VanCamp (@EmilyVanCamp) January 6, 2015
@Gabriel_Mann with @EmilyVanCamp & writer #JoeFazzio #throwbackthursday #BTS #Revenge #S1 #Chaos (2011) 😉 pic.twitter.com/jEWtTVoJp1— Ana FM (@Clarimonde_G) October 2, 2014
@MrJamesTupper @Gabriel_Mann #JohnBowman @EmilyVanCamp #RevengeBTS #1stTableRead #Season4IsComing #SpreadTheWord pic.twitter.com/spt0NbwCAc— Ted Sullivan (@karterhol) July 12, 2014
Aiden might be dead but @BarrySloane is very much alive! pic.twitter.com/d05DLLnAQY— Emily VanCamp (@EmilyVanCamp) June 29, 2014
