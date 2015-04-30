See Birthday Girl Dianna Agron's Standout Beauty Moments Through the Years

Image zoom Yearbook Library; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

It's Dianna Agron’s birthday! The actress, who rings in her 29th year today, has a ton to celebrate. On top of wrapping Glee (the actress starred on the show from its debut back in 2009), Agron has been occupied with promoting her new film, Bare, at the Tribeca Film Festival, as well as rehearsing for her prestigious gig in the upcoming play McQueen, which opens in London on May 12. Talk about busy!

On top of acting portraying a variety of roles on TV and in movies, the star is also known for changing up her beauty looks in real life. Agron debuted an edgy cut last year, and has since grown her ’do into a lob (aka Hollywood's favorite hairstyle).

In honor of her birthday, we're taking a look back at the star's best beauty moments, from high school to present.

