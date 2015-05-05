See Birthday Girl Adele's Changing Looks Through the Years

WireImage
Grace Gavilanes
May 05, 2015 @ 7:00 am

Despite only being 27 birthday girl Adele is the proud owner of a powerhouse set of vocals, 10 Grammys, and even an Oscar. Since making her debut at the age of 19, the soulful singer has churned out two chart-topping albums and countless No. 1 hits, including "Someone Like You," which we still can’t stop singing in the shower. While we eagerly await Adele's highly anticipated third album, aptly titled 25 for her age when she started working on it), to drop this fall, we're taking a look back at her evolution through the years.

PHOTOS: Adele's Changing Looks Through the Years

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!