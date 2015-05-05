See Birthday Girl Adele's Changing Looks Through the Years

Despite only being 27 birthday girl Adele is the proud owner of a powerhouse set of vocals, 10 Grammys, and even an Oscar. Since making her debut at the age of 19, the soulful singer has churned out two chart-topping albums and countless No. 1 hits, including "Someone Like You," which we still can’t stop singing in the shower. While we eagerly await Adele's highly anticipated third album, aptly titled 25 for her age when she started working on it), to drop this fall, we're taking a look back at her evolution through the years.

PHOTOS: Adele's Changing Looks Through the Years