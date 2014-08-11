See the Best Celebrity Instagrams from the Teen Choice Awards

For last night's Teen Choice Awards in L.A., Hollywood gave us glimpses of their glamorous outfits and activities via social media. Starlets like Bella Thorne, Lea Michele, and Hilary Duff shared behind-the-scenes looks at how they prepped for the event, while celebrities (like Jennifer Lopez and Sarah Hyland) posted snaps of themselves with their famous friends. Check out our favorite celebrity Instagrams from the Teen Choice Awards below!

1. Bella Thorne gave us a peek at how she got ready for the show. "Teen Choice tonight w/ my Candie's family!" she wrote.

Teen Choice tonight w/ my Candie's family! Follow @Candiesbrand all night for pics.

2. Jennifer Lopez’s theme for the night was a certain color. "All green everythang... #teenchoiceawards #myfavoritecolor #myluckycolor," she captioned this shot.

All green everythang... #teenchoiceawards #myfavoritecolor #myluckycolor

3. ... and then at the show, J.Lo reunited with her Maid in Manhattan costar (and Teen Choice Awards cohost) Tyler Posey, who played her son in the 2002 film. "Aww look at Ty all grown up!!' she captioned.

Aww look at Ty all grown up!! @i_love_harveys #teenchoiceawards

4. "Sassy pants" aka Kendall Jenner looked smoking hot in a white jumpsuit before the show ...

sassy pants

5. ... and later celebrated her Teen Choice Awards win for Keeping Up with the Kardashians with her sisters. "We won!!!! Thank you to everyone who voted for us for best Reality Show!!!!" Kim Kardashian captioned this photo.

We won!!!! Thank you to everyone who voted for us for best Reality Show!!!! #Surfboard

6. Sarah Hyland met up with friends Taylor Swift, Hailee Steinfeld, and Odeya Rush. "My girls!!! I missed them!!!!" she wrote.

My girls!!! I missed them!!!! @taylorswift @haileesteinfeld @odeyarush1 ❤️️❤️️❤️️

7. Lea Michele’s hair and makeup team spruced up the Glee star for the show.

Getting my glam on with @makeupmatthew @hairbyjohnd @esteestanley and @jennahipp for #TeenChoiceAwards

8. "Elie, Edie, and more," Hailee Steinfeld captioned this shot, referring to her outfit (she wore an Elie Saab dress).

Elie, Edie, and more. 🎉💕

9. Nina Dobrev rocked green contact lenses to walk the blue carpet.

Celebrating w/my #Green @airoptixcolors contact lenses! Like facebook.com/airoptixcolors #TeenChoice #spon

10. "Yes it really took this many people ..." Hilary Duff captioned this photo. "I'm ready for the @TCAs_2014."

11. Selena Gomez expressed her appreciation to her fans with this shot. "Why do I always make this face?! I can't help but get all emotional and mess up my words but man, I am more in love with you guys than ever," she wrote. "[Whether] it's tweet or a surfboard. THANK YOU for your embrace. No matter what."

Saint Laurent x Miu Mui x Dior #foryall #thistimeididnttrip 👍

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

