See the Best Celebrity Instagrams from the Teen Choice Awards

For last night's Teen Choice Awards in L.A., Hollywood gave us glimpses of their glamorous outfits and activities via social media. Starlets like Bella Thorne, Lea Michele, and Hilary Duff shared behind-the-scenes looks at how they prepped for the event, while celebrities (like Jennifer Lopez and Sarah Hyland) posted snaps of themselves with their famous friends. Check out our favorite celebrity Instagrams from the Teen Choice Awards below!

1. Bella Thorne gave us a peek at how she got ready for the show. "Teen Choice tonight w/ my Candie's family!" she wrote.

Teen Choice tonight w/ my Candie's family! Follow @Candiesbrand all night for pics. A photo posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Aug 10, 2014 at 3:10pm PDT

2. Jennifer Lopez’s theme for the night was a certain color. "All green everythang... #teenchoiceawards #myfavoritecolor #myluckycolor," she captioned this shot.

All green everythang... #teenchoiceawards #myfavoritecolor #myluckycolor A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Aug 10, 2014 at 5:45pm PDT

3. ... and then at the show, J.Lo reunited with her Maid in Manhattan costar (and Teen Choice Awards cohost) Tyler Posey, who played her son in the 2002 film. "Aww look at Ty all grown up!!' she captioned.

Aww look at Ty all grown up!! @i_love_harveys #teenchoiceawards A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Aug 10, 2014 at 7:07pm PDT

4. "Sassy pants" aka Kendall Jenner looked smoking hot in a white jumpsuit before the show ...

sassy pants A photo posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on Aug 10, 2014 at 6:33pm PDT

5. ... and later celebrated her Teen Choice Awards win for Keeping Up with the Kardashians with her sisters. "We won!!!! Thank you to everyone who voted for us for best Reality Show!!!!" Kim Kardashian captioned this photo.

We won!!!! Thank you to everyone who voted for us for best Reality Show!!!! #Surfboard A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 10, 2014 at 7:04pm PDT

6. Sarah Hyland met up with friends Taylor Swift, Hailee Steinfeld, and Odeya Rush. "My girls!!! I missed them!!!!" she wrote.

My girls!!! I missed them!!!! @taylorswift @haileesteinfeld @odeyarush1 ❤️️❤️️❤️️ A photo posted by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on Aug 10, 2014 at 10:27pm PDT

7. Lea Michele’s hair and makeup team spruced up the Glee star for the show.

Getting my glam on with @makeupmatthew @hairbyjohnd @esteestanley and @jennahipp for #TeenChoiceAwards A photo posted by Lea Michele (@msleamichele) on Aug 10, 2014 at 5:17pm PDT

8. "Elie, Edie, and more," Hailee Steinfeld captioned this shot, referring to her outfit (she wore an Elie Saab dress).

Elie, Edie, and more. 🎉💕 A photo posted by hailee steinfeld (@haileesteinfeld) on Aug 10, 2014 at 3:28pm PDT

9. Nina Dobrev rocked green contact lenses to walk the blue carpet.

Celebrating w/my #Green @airoptixcolors contact lenses! Like facebook.com/airoptixcolors #TeenChoice #spon A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on Aug 10, 2014 at 9:37pm PDT

10. "Yes it really took this many people ..." Hilary Duff captioned this photo. "I'm ready for the @TCAs_2014."

Yes it really took this many people... @marcusrfrancis @adambreuchaud @anitapatrickson I'm ready for the @TCAs_2014 A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Aug 10, 2014 at 3:32pm PDT

11. Selena Gomez expressed her appreciation to her fans with this shot. "Why do I always make this face?! I can't help but get all emotional and mess up my words but man, I am more in love with you guys than ever," she wrote. "[Whether] it's tweet or a surfboard. THANK YOU for your embrace. No matter what."

Saint Laurent x Miu Mui x Dior #foryall #thistimeididnttrip 👍 A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Aug 10, 2014 at 7:46pm PDT

See all the best looks from the Teen Choice Awards red carpet here, and then vote for Trendiest Teen Queen in InStyle’s Social Media Awards!