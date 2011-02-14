See The Bachelor’s Sexy Photo Shoot for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

In tonight’s episode of The Bachelor, Brad Womack surprises three of the final six Bachelorettes with one of the most unusual dates ever—a photo shoot for the annual Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. Ashley Hebert (left), Chantal O'Brien (right) and Michelle Money (bottom) posed with the controversial Bachelor on the beaches of Anguilla in red Valentine’s Day themed bikinis. In a preview of tonight’s episode on abc.com, Hebert channels her inner ballerina and does some impressive leaps for the camera in her Lucky Brand bikini, while O’Brien bravely volunteers to do some artistic shots sans her crocheted Betsey Johnson top. “I’m scared out of my mind,” O’Brien says to the camera. “I’m outside my comfort zone.” Terrified or not, they all made gorgeous swimsuit models for the day, getting rave reviews from photographer Raphael Mazzucco. See more photos of the steamy shoot in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, on newsstands tomorrow, February 15th.

