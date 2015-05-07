See All of Taylor Swift's Dazzling 1989 World Tour Costumes

It's no secret that Taylor Swift has style. The superstar's 1989 World Tour kicked off in Tokyo earlier this week, and she worked a series of incredible ensembles as she belted out her hits onstage.

Unsurprisingly, the singer's flirty outfits feature lots of leg, metallic shades, glitter, and plenty of fringe--which she appropriately dons for her "Shake It Off" dance number that closes the show. One thing's certain: her onstage sartorial prowess is as on-point as her street style.

Take a look at more of her dazzling performance looks below:

Jun Sato/Getty Images for TS

#taylorswift #swiftie #1989worldtour #1989 A photo posted by Jessica (@holyground13) on May 5, 2015 at 1:06pm PDT

#taylor #taylorswift #1989 #1989tour #1989worldtour A photo posted by @1989photos on May 7, 2015 at 7:50am PDT

I Just Shake it off #shakeitoff #1989 #1989taylortour #1989worldtour #taylorswift #taylortour A photo posted by Selena & Taylor (@makeasaylor) on May 7, 2015 at 7:58am PDT

She is angel! #1989WorldTour #taylorswift #13 #angel #taylorswiftthailand #Swifties A photo posted by Natthawan Belle Swift (@swiftiebelle13) on May 6, 2015 at 7:35pm PDT

😭😭🎉 #1989worldtour #1989 #taylortour #taylor1989 #taylorswift #swiftiefamily #taylorworldtour #1989worldtourjpn #1989worldtourjapan A photo posted by Selena & Taylor (@makeasaylor) on May 5, 2015 at 4:28pm PDT

Jun Sato/LP5/Getty Images for TS

#taylorswift #taylor #1989 #1989tour A photo posted by @1989photos on May 6, 2015 at 2:11pm PDT

