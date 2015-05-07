See All of Taylor Swift's Dazzling 1989 World Tour Costumes

Jun Sato/Getty Images for TS
Kelsey Glein
May 07, 2015 @ 12:45 pm

It's no secret that Taylor Swift has style. The superstar's 1989 World Tour kicked off in Tokyo earlier this week, and she worked a series of incredible ensembles as she belted out her hits onstage.

Unsurprisingly, the singer's flirty outfits feature lots of leg, metallic shades, glitter, and plenty of fringe--which she appropriately dons for her "Shake It Off" dance number that closes the show. One thing's certain: her onstage sartorial prowess is as on-point as her street style.

Take a look at more of her dazzling performance looks below:

Jun Sato/Getty Images for TS

#taylorswift #swiftie #1989worldtour #1989

A photo posted by Jessica (@holyground13) on

#taylor #taylorswift #1989 #1989tour #1989worldtour

A photo posted by @1989photos on

I Just Shake it off #shakeitoff #1989 #1989taylortour #1989worldtour #taylorswift #taylortour

A photo posted by Selena & Taylor (@makeasaylor) on

She is angel! #1989WorldTour #taylorswift #13 #angel #taylorswiftthailand #Swifties

A photo posted by Natthawan Belle Swift (@swiftiebelle13) on

Jun Sato/LP5/Getty Images for TS

#taylorswift #taylor #1989 #1989tour

A photo posted by @1989photos on

