See All of Taylor Swift's Dazzling 1989 World Tour Costumes

It's no secret that Taylor Swift has style. The superstar's 1989 World Tour kicked off in Tokyo earlier this week, and she worked a series of incredible ensembles as she belted out her hits onstage.
Unsurprisingly, the singer's flirty outfits feature lots of leg, metallic shades, glitter, and plenty of fringe--which she appropriately dons for her "Shake It Off" dance number that closes the show. One thing's certain: her onstage sartorial prowess is as on-point as her street style.
Take a look at more of her dazzling performance looks below:
