Preview Each and Every One of the Customizable Accessories from Eddie Borgo's Collection for Target 

Come July 12, we’ll be overstuffing our carts with an assortment of gilded jewels and other DIY-style accessories when jewelry master Eddie Borgo’s collaboration with Target hits stores. And while the retailer gave us a glimpse of the affordable lineup back in May, all images from the Coachella-ready look-book were finally released today.

Campaign photos feature model and It girl Poppy Delevingne showcasing the '60s and '70s-inspired earrings, necklaces, clutches, backpacks, and cuffs, which range in price from $8 to $50. Perhaps the most genius part of the collection's concept is that each item can be adapted to suit your style thanks to an array of complementary charms that come in both metallic tones like gold and silver and earthier hues like turquoise and sand. So how exactly should you accessorize the pieces? Read on for a couple ideas.

Dangle geometric charms from this silver drawstring backpack, which is perfect for a late-summer concert or outdoor BBQ.

These black matte cuffs can be given extra life with interchangeable links in purple, green, and white.

Visit target.com now for a full look at what's available—and set your calendars for July 12 when the collection drops inside select Target stores and on target.com.

