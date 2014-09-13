See All of Olivia Palermo's Flawless #NYFW Looks

Olivia Palermo is, without a doubt, a street style star. Whether she's walking her dog, Mr. Butler, or hitting the red carpet, the former reality starlet-turned-fashion maven and shoe designer knows a thing or two about how to put together an outfit. That being, we were admittedly excited to see what she would wear to the Olympics of fashion, also known as New York Fashion Week. And just as we expected, Palermo didn’t disappoint.

From the chicest take on the Canadian tuxedo we've ever seen at Nonoo's show (above, left) to brown on brown fringe at the Michael Kors presentation (above, right), it's no wonder this front row regular is consistently at the top of so many best-dressed lists (including our own!). Click through our gallery to see all of her New York Fashion Week looks!