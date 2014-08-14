See the Adorable First Photos of Savannah Guthrie's Baby Daughter!

And baby makes three! Savannah Guthrie just gave birth to her first child and gave the world a glimpse of the sweet bundle of joy. The Today show anchor and husband Michael Feldman welcomed daughter Vale Guthrie Feldman early Wednesday, Aug. 13. "Love is ... our little girl Vale," they said on Facebook.

Facebook/Savannah Guthrie

The baby girl weighed in at 8 lbs., 5 oz., and "has blue eyes, a little bit of blondish hair and the chubbiest cheeks you've ever seen," according to Mom. Guthrie, 42, and Feldman, 45, revealed that they were expecting a baby in March, but kept the baby's gender under wraps until the birth.

Facebook/Savannah Guthrie

Guthrie's co-anchor Matt Lauer explained this morning on Today that Vale's name is an Old English word that means "valley by a stream." "They named her that because she was so calm and serene—until 10 o'clock last night!" he said. See Guthrie's Today family discuss the happy news here:

Visit NBCNews.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

Plus, find out about the go-to uniform for stylish celebrity moms!