See the 20 Best VMA Manicures of All Time!

Gregg DeGuire/PictureGroup, Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Marianne Mychaskiw
Aug 24, 2014 @ 2:43 pm

The MTV Video Music Awards are happening tonight (Aug. 24)! Will you be watching? Every year the awards show never fails to bring out the most-daring red carpet ensembles -- not to mention even racier performances -- and of course, bold beauty to boot. In fact, the VMAs has been the place to look for statement nail art looks that always hit the right notes. While stars like Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry, and Miley Cyrus certainly have us appreciating the intricate patterns decorating their digits, Beyoncé and Lady Gaga have proven that solid colors hold just as much impact. Cases in point: The ultra-fierce metallic red hue Beyoncé slicked on for her "Single Ladies" performance and the putty-toned neutral Gaga wore to complement her now-infamous raw meat dress. In that spirit and in anticipation for the big event, we rounded up the 20 best manicure moments from VMAs of years past.

Click through our gallery to see each look in detail now!

