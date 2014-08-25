See the 15 Best Celebrity Instagrams from the MTV Video Music Awards

The 2014 MTV Video Music Awards are over, but the memories will live on—especially if they involve celebrities who are on Instagram! The stars shared a flurry of photos from pre-VMAs, on the red carpet, from backstage, and during Sunday's show at the Forum arena in Inglewood, Calif., and captured special moments that included unforgettable fashions—like J. Lo’s cutout dress, Taylor Swift’s blue onesie, and Katy Perry’s homage to Britney Spears (above)—and adorable selfies, like Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande's glamour shot. Take a look at our 15 favorite celebrity Instagrams from the 2014 VMAs below.

1. Katy Perry shared an up-close look at her manicure and accessories. "About to roll thro ... Look for us in da lambo," she captioned.

About to roll thro... Look for us in da lambo 💯 #THISISHOWWEDOVMAS A photo posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Aug 24, 2014 at 5:39pm PDT

2. Solange’s long red-tinged lashes stood out from her sparkly suit jacket (which was from H&M!).

3. Kesha snapped a mirror selfie as she prepped for the show. It "just doesn't feel right NOT posting a partially nude pre vma look," she said.

just doesn't feel right NOT posting a partially nude pre vma look. 🌈🌈🌈 #rainbownakedboob A photo posted by Kesha (@iiswhoiis) on Aug 24, 2014 at 3:19pm PDT

4. Miley Cyrus posted a selfie with her friend Jesse, who accepted her VMA for Video of the Year. "My date :)," she wrote.

My date :) #jesse #myfriendsplace #mtvVMAs2014 A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Aug 24, 2014 at 6:57pm PDT

5. "Make way at the #VMAs," Kelly Rowland warned.

Make way at the #VMAs. Wearing @CaressSkin body wash has got me feeling so fine tonight <3 #AmpYourFab A photo posted by kellyrowland (@kellyrowland) on Aug 24, 2014 at 6:15pm PDT

6. Charli XCX found her "dream man" in designer Jeremy Scott.

I found my dream man @itsjeremyscott A photo posted by CHARLI XCX (@charli_xcx) on Aug 24, 2014 at 4:51pm PDT

7. "#Tall #Medium #Short" Kim Kardashian hashtagged this snap of herself with sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

#Tall #Medium #Short A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 24, 2014 at 11:28pm PDT

8. "Stay with Me" crooner Sam Smith met up with Beyoncé backstage (we're crossing our fingers for a collaboration!).

A photo posted by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on Aug 24, 2014 at 5:57pm PDT

9. Orange Is the New Black star Uzo Aduba adorably announced her presence: "Live from the #VMAs with @tayjschilling @lavernecox,"

Live from the #VMAs with @tayjschilling @lavernecox #oitnb A photo posted by Uzo Aduba (@uzoaduba) on Aug 24, 2014 at 6:11pm PDT

10. Here is proof that Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande are selfie queens.

A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Aug 24, 2014 at 7:38pm PDT

11. "@oliviaculpo @ddlovato so much fun with these two!" Nick Jonas said.

#RP @oliviaculpo @ddlovato so much fun with these two! A photo posted by @nickjonas on Aug 24, 2014 at 8:07pm PDT

12. "Look who I got to see tonight!!!!" Demi Lovato captioned her selfie with Taylor Swift.

Look who I got to see tonight!!!! ❤️❤️❤️ you @taylorswift 👯 #VMAs2014 A photo posted by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Aug 24, 2014 at 7:28pm PDT

13. Nicki Minaj joined Katy Perry for this fierce photo. ""I love Katy cat so much," she wrote.

I love Katy cat so much 😛 A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Aug 24, 2014 at 9:50pm PDT

14. "Love her!!!" Jennifer Lopez said of Taylor Swift.

Love her!!! 😘 @taylorswift #VMAs #JLoBooty A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Aug 24, 2014 at 7:51pm PDT

15. Adam Levine, who performed with Maroon 5, bade farewell to the awards show with this snap of The Forum arena: "Thank you #VMA's!!!!!! What a night!!!!"

Thank you #VMA's!!!!!! What a night!!!! A photo posted by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on Aug 24, 2014 at 9:19pm PDT

