See the 15 Best Celebrity Instagrams from the MTV Video Music Awards

The 2014 MTV Video Music Awards are over, but the memories will live on—especially if they involve celebrities who are on Instagram! The stars shared a flurry of photos from pre-VMAs, on the red carpet, from backstage, and during Sunday's show at the Forum arena in Inglewood, Calif., and captured special moments that included unforgettable fashions—like J. Lo’s cutout dress, Taylor Swift’s blue onesie, and Katy Perry’s homage to Britney Spears (above)—and adorable selfies, like Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande's glamour shot. Take a look at our 15 favorite celebrity Instagrams from the 2014 VMAs below.
1. Katy Perry shared an up-close look at her manicure and accessories. "About to roll thro ... Look for us in da lambo," she captioned.
2. Solange’s long red-tinged lashes stood out from her sparkly suit jacket (which was from H&M!).
3. Kesha snapped a mirror selfie as she prepped for the show. It "just doesn't feel right NOT posting a partially nude pre vma look," she said.
4. Miley Cyrus posted a selfie with her friend Jesse, who accepted her VMA for Video of the Year. "My date :)," she wrote.
5. "Make way at the #VMAs," Kelly Rowland warned.
6. Charli XCX found her "dream man" in designer Jeremy Scott.
7. "#Tall #Medium #Short" Kim Kardashian hashtagged this snap of herself with sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner.
8. "Stay with Me" crooner Sam Smith met up with Beyoncé backstage (we're crossing our fingers for a collaboration!).
9. Orange Is the New Black star Uzo Aduba adorably announced her presence: "Live from the #VMAs with @tayjschilling @lavernecox,"
10. Here is proof that Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande are selfie queens.
11. "@oliviaculpo @ddlovato so much fun with these two!" Nick Jonas said.
12. "Look who I got to see tonight!!!!" Demi Lovato captioned her selfie with Taylor Swift.
13. Nicki Minaj joined Katy Perry for this fierce photo. ""I love Katy cat so much," she wrote.
14. "Love her!!!" Jennifer Lopez said of Taylor Swift.
15. Adam Levine, who performed with Maroon 5, bade farewell to the awards show with this snap of The Forum arena: "Thank you #VMA's!!!!!! What a night!!!!"
