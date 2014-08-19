See 100 Celebrities Wearing Chanel in Honor of the Designer's Birthday

Today, we raise a glass to Coco Chanel, the French fashion designer behind the iconic brand Chanel, who was born 131 years ago. Despite the designer's passing in 1971, the fashion label has continued to thrive, particularly in the Hollywood scene. Stars such as Lily Collins and Kate Hudson have repeatedly worn the designs, both in head-to-toe outfits and style staples like handbags and espadrille sneakers.

