See 100 Celebrities Wear Louis Vuitton in Honor of the Designer's Birthday

Steve Granitz/WireImage, Away!/PR Photos, Jun Sato/WireImage
Today, we celebrate Louis Vuitton and his legacy. Although the founder of the luxury brand (which is now fronted by designer Nicolas Ghesquière) passed in 1892, his namesake company continues to thrive with the release of its ultimate coffee table book that chronicles the brand's visual history, the highly anticipated opening of its very own museum in France this fall, and of course the successful collections from Ghesquière following Marc Jacobs's exit. On top of that, Vuitton's designs continue to have prominence on and off the red carpet, from Michelle Williams's belted zipper-front to Kate Mara's all-denim ensemble.
