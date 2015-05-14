4 Secrets to Younger-Looking Hands

We work diligently to keep our complexions youthful—we spend a fortune on anti-wrinkle creams, slather on SPF every day, and wear hats to shield our faces from the sun. But it's easy to forget about those other body parts that are just as quick to show signs of aging: our hands.

Brown spots, discoloration, and loss of elasticity are just some of the ways our hands change as we get older. Here’s how you can turn back the clock and get younger-looking hands at home.

Camouflage

One way to instantly hide spots and fine lines is with makeup. Start by adding a pea-size amount of liquid foundation to your lotion and rub all over the surface of your hands to mask imperfections and provide an even, natural look, suggests dermatologist and nail specialist Dr. Dana Stern. ​

Protect

A moisturizer with an SPF of at least 30 and broad-spectrum protection should be part of your daily regimen, she says. Look for a formula that contains zinc oxide or titanium oxide, which physically block damaging UV rays. Drunk Elephant’s Umbra Sheer Physical Defense with SPF 30 ($38; sephora.com) fits the bill, and doesn't leave a greasy residue behind.

Exfoliate

“Chemical exfoliators remove the superficial layer of dead skin cells and can help to improve fine lines, dull skin, and uneven skin tone,” Stern adds. “They also give you an amazing ‘post-peel’ glow so that your skin looks healthy and vibrant.” She recommends using Avon’s Anew Clinical Advanced Retexturizing Peel ($22; avon.com) up to three times a week. “Although it is marketed for the face, there is no reason that you can’t use it on the hands,” she says. “One pad per hand is perfect.”

Prevent

Prevention should take place at night with products that contain peptide technology, such as Olay Regenerist Regenerating Serum ($22; ulta.com) and Clinque’s Repairwear Laser Focus ($50; sephora.com). “Peptides are small proteins that can stimulate the production of collagen,” Stern says. Overtime, they'll create a more supple appearance.

Antioxidants that absorb free radicals are also key in avoiding inflammation and collagen loss. The most effective antioxidant at the moment, Stern tells us, is Vitamin C. One formula that packs this ingredient and more, is Sarah Chapman's Overnight Hands and Nail Treatment ($69; net-a-porter.com). Like a facial for your hands, it hydrates, repairs damage, and plumps up the skin for a youthful look.

