When you think about it, you spend a lot of time at your desk. Whether you work from home or in an office, your desk should reflect your style just as well as your home does. Read on for our simple secrets to a well-styled desk!

First, balance.

If you're the organized type, you've already compartmentalized your space well. The next step is to create a sense of balance between the left and right sides of your desk, similar to the way you'd want nightstands on either side of your bed to compliment each other. Here, both desktop items and the art on the wall behind have symmetry. One side does not overpower the other, creating zen (and hopefully productivity!) at the desk.

Continuity of color.

domino/photography by LUCAS ALLEN

We love how this desk space clearly creates a white canvas for items with a little more color, with red being the real accent. White will create a great starting place for introducing a little (or a lot!) of color to your desk. Alternatively, you could go all-white, from desktop accessories to tech essentials. Whatever helps you focus!

Feels like home.

domino/photography by JENNY BERNHEIM

Don't be afraid to feel at home while you're at work. Bring in a comfy pillow for your chair, keep fresh florals deskside, or even bring in a lamp or memento from home to make the workspace feel like it belongs to you, not to an office.

