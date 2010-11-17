Secrets from Christina Aquilera's Burlesque Makeup Artist

You've seen the clips and gushed over pictures from the premiere, but if you're like us, you still haven't gotten your Burlesque fix. And while the movie doesn't hit theaters until November 24th, our exclusive interview with Christina Aquilera's personal makeup artist Kristofer Buckle is a satisfying hold-me-over. "Christina, who plays Ali Rose, transforms so much in the film that I tried to keep certain color palettes consistent throughout," Buckle told us. "The audience needs something to hold onto, so you'll see a lot of pinks and corals, but just at different intensity levels." Click on for more makeup artist scoop and to see all of Christina's different looks!